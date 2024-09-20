Taylor Swift spellbinds Serena William's daughter

Serena Williams gets candid about parenthood and bonding over Taylor Swift

American pop superstar Taylor Swift has left Serena William’s seven-year-old daughter "Enchanted."



The former professional tennis player recently spoke about her daughter’s fangirling over the Eras Tour performer and the challenges of parenting.



In conversation with INBOUND podcast on Thursday, the former athlete revealed that the mother-daughter duo bond over their love for the Anti-Hero hit maker.



Sharing how her daughter has different interests than other kids, she said, “My daughter just turned 7. She’s not into princesses, she’s into Taylor Swift.”

The mother-of-two then added, “I am, too.”

The award winning tennis player shares two daughters, seven-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and one-year-old Adira River Ohanian, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Reflecting on the challenges of raising her children in the world today, the 42-year-old said, “It’s a scary world. It’s a digital world for kids right now. I’m always on with my daughter, but we don't allow her on certain platforms.”

When the podcast host asked Williams for parenting advice, she said, “I don’t have any [advice].”

However, she shared a motivational message, “Wake up, that’s all I do. I could barely wake up today! I feel like everybody’s a champion. You don’t have to be winning Wimbledon or a gold medal to be a champion. Being a champion is really just being there for your kids. I think that’s a huge champion.”