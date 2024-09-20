Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with special announcement

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with special announcement following VMAs 2024

Sabrina Carpenter, who recently left fans stunned by her performance at VMAs 2024, dropped a major announcement for the holiday season.



The 25-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19th and revealed the next big move of her musical career.

The Espresso hitmaker shared a video, breaking the news of her very own holiday special, titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, in a post shared with Netflix.

"This is really gonna jingle your bells," read the caption, referring to the Christmas special starring Carpenter.

Exciting the fans further, it said, "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for Dec 6 at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT."

The accompanying reel shows a snow-covered ground as a pair of boots with white fur, step into the view. The frame then shifts to reveal the VMA-winning artist in a festive red dress and her signature hairdo.

"Expecting someone else?" she says to the camera.

As per media updates, the holiday special is set to feature guest musical performances, as well as a set of Carpenter’s holiday tracks.

Following the announcement, the singer's fans went wild in the comments, with one saying, "This is the greatest thing you’ve ever done on Netflix."

While another chimed in, "Sabrina Carpenter is ruling the world and you're not!"

Carpenter has been ruling the charts this year since she released her album Short n’ Sweet. She achieved another milestone by opening the Eras Tour for the megastar Taylor Swift.