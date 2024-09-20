Miley Cyrus looks unbothered with new love interest after 'Flowers' lawsuit

Miley Cyrus, Max Morando romance is going strong as they make public appearance

Miley Cyrus, who recently made headlines after getting sued for allegedly copying Bruno Mars in her hit track Flowers, is taking the new romance with Maxx Morando to the next level.

The Disney alum was spotted with her new partner at a Future Islands concert in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday night.

The couple sported casual looks, as Cyrus styled a black sweater with matching accessories, while Morando wore a navy blue sweater.

The Wrecking Ball singer put her hair up, in a messy hairdo, and the California Friends musician let his wavy hair loose.

Cyrus's new outing revealed that she has seemingly moved on from her messy split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who she reportedly wrote her song Flowers about.



The 31-year-old songstress dated the Ausralian actor for three years before getting married in 2018, and the former pair separated after two years of marriage.



The Plastic Hearts hitmaker has been dating Morando since they met on a blind date in 2021.

According to an insider source, the couple has moved in together, and are "very happy."

Talking about the Liily drummer, the source told People Magazine, in February, "Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy."

They continued, "She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her."

Moreover, Cyrus's new date night comes during her legal battle with the investment platform Tempo Music Investments, which holds shares in the Bruno Mars song.