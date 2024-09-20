Jimmy Fallon shows gratitude to fans celebrating 50th birthday

Jimmy Fallon is grateful on his 50th birthday

Jimmy Fallon thanked his fans for all the support they showed him throughout his career, while celebrating turning 50.



“Today I am turning 50 years old,” The Tonight Show host wrote while talking to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a throwback picture of himself from his childhood, unwrapping presents and looking cute in a birthday cone hat.

“I just want to say thank you for giving me this great life,” he shared.

“I’m very lucky. I appreciate the applause, laughter, and support, whether it be at one of my shows, walking down the street, at a basketball game in France, or even stranded and lost in a Bavarian field.”

“I feel the love, and I love you back. Thank you for always supporting any new idea I have,” he added. “You believing in me makes me believe in me.”

At the end of his message, the father of two shared about recently donating to food organisations like Feeding America, Long Island Cares and Bridgehampton Food Pantry.

“I am sending my birthday wish to you all for a great year to come. Thank you,” he wrote with the hashtag #FallonIs50.