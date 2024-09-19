Zach Bryan issues a lengthy apology after he took a dig at Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan: 'I am sorry to any Taylor Swift's fans'

Zach Bryan has recently issued an apology after he took a “drunkenly” dig at Taylor Swift.

Earlier, the Pink Skies hit-maker landed into trouble after posting “Eagles > Chiefs Kanye > Taylor who's with me,” remark on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following public outrage, Zach posted a lengthy apology to Instagram on September 19, saying he “drunkenly” compared Taylor with Kanye West (Ye).

“For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor Swift… I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically,” wrote the 28-year-old as he shared four-part apology to his Insta Stories alongside a screenshot of Taylor’s song Fortnight.

He continued, “I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often.”

“Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it's best I stay off it,” remarked the musician.

Zach stated, “I'm sorry to any Taylor fans I (expletive) off or let down. Love you guys and I'm trying my best!”

In another slide, which featured Taylor’s The Albatross song, Zach confessed, “I have been going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little.”

However, the singer agreed that the comments “just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor”.

“I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don't appreciate and love what she has done for music,” he claimed.

However, Zach suggested, “Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!”

In a third slide, the singer mentioned, “I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever, that's why I'm saying all this.”

In his final message, Zach revealed that 2024 had been rough in “personal ways that no one knows and I have been trying to cope and balance too many things at once”.

“So, I'm going to take a breather from tweeting stupid stuff, finish my tour and ground myself somehow in the midst of all this,” he added.

Zach ended it with a positive note, adding, “I feel very, very blessed each day. Not taking it for granted and holding onto it has been so important to me.”

“Okay, needed to get this off my chest, y’all are the best and I’ll see you at Bourbon and Beyond,” he concluded.