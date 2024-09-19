Justin Bieber has 'shut down' after mentor Diddy’s arrest: Report

Diddy was recently arrested for allegedly running a sex trafficking 'criminal enterprise'

Justin Bieber is struggling to process the disturbing revelations about his ex-mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs after his recent arrest for running a sex trafficking “criminal enterprise.”



With the disgraced hip hop mogul finally behind bars amid piling evidence of his sexual and physical abuse, online sleuths uncovered an old “creepy” video of Diddy documenting his “48 hours” with a 15-year-old Bieber, after which he supposedly took the then-rising star under his wing.

The pair collabed as recently as 2023 for Diddy’s latest album, but the recent revelations have hit Bieber — a new dad — pretty hard.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding that Bieber is not going to address the issue any time soon.

The insider further noted, “So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.”

The source clarified that Bieber had “distanced himself” from Diddy over the period “when he believes most of [his alleged crimes] took place,” something that Diddy was seemingly unhappy about as seen in another resurfaced video.

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on Monday, September 16, and hit with three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail twice and is currently awaiting trial from behind bars in Brooklyn.

In the wake of the arrest, fans have grown concerned for Bieber, particularly for his newborn son Jack whom he welcomed with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024.