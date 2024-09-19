'Scream 2': Netflix unveils release date for spine-chilling thriller

Netflix has officially announced that the 2022 legacy sequel, Scream, will begin streaming on the platform on October 11.



Scream, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders.

A new killer dons the Ghostface mask, terrorising a group of teenagers and uncovering dark secrets about the town's past.

Star-studded cast

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Neve Campbell, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Courteney Cox.

Scream has received widespread critical acclaim, holding a "Certified Fresh" 76% score from critics and an 82% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt penned the screenplay, with Kevin Williamson receiving credit for his work on the original film.

Busick's notable works include Abigail (2024) and Ready or Not (2019), while Vanderbilt's credits include Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Zodiac (2007).

What's next for Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera?

Jenna Ortega, known for her iconic role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, recently collaborated with Tim Burton on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Melissa Barrera, fresh from her role in Abigail, will next appear in the romantic comedy/horror film Your Monster, set for release on October 25.

Streaming details

Mark your calendars for October 11, when Scream arrives on Netflix.