George Clooney and Brad Pitt hit red carpet for Wolfs, laugh off age jokes on set

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for new Ocean's heist movie.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt lit up the red carpet Wednesday night for the Hollywood premiere of their latest film, Wolfs, at TCL Chinese Theatre.

The long-time friends reunited for the Netflix action-comedy, which comes just two weeks after its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Clooney and Pitt didn’t just bring star power to the screen — they also embraced some lighthearted jabs about their age during filming.

Director Jon Watts revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the veteran actors took the age-related jokes in stride.

"I added those jokes to the script with my fingers crossed, hoping they wouldn’t take it the wrong way," he shared.

"But they loved it! It was the perfect balance of humor, and they were totally up for having a little fun with it."

The premiere marked a reunion for the two Hollywood icons, who last teamed up in 2008's Burn After Reading.

Clooney portrays the first cleaner on the scene, only to be joined by Pitt’s character, leading to an unexpected partnership — and chaos they never saw coming.

The iconic duo is also set to return to familiar territory, reprising their beloved roles as Danny Ocean and Robert "Rusty" Ryan in a new Ocean's installment.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and Smokehouse Pictures are hard at work developing the latest heist caper, with the studio eyeing All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger to take the reins.