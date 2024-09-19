The War and Treaty rave over Jon Bon Jovi after collaboration

The War and Treaty says Jon Bon Jovi is an 'incredible person'

Jon Bon Jovi never fails to capture the hearts with his charm, be it his fans or fellow collaborators.

The duo The War and Treaty, featuring married musicians Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr., opened up about their experience working with the It’s My Life hitmaker.

"There are no words to how kind he is, how wonderful and giving he is. He supersedes anything that you can think about when you meet people," Tanya, 46, raved over Bon Jovi, 62, during an interview with People on Wednesday, September 18, at the American Awards & Honors in Nashville.

"He's bigger than life," she described. "You don't feel the separation of him being this great icon and us doing the song together," Tanya reveals, referring to the duo’s recent collaboration with Bon Jovi for The People’s House single released on August 30.

In addition, Michael, 42, says the front man of the rock band Bon Jovi is "a decent being, and he understands his calling on his earth."

"If I text Jon Bon Jovi, he'll text me back within two minutes. If I call him and he doesn't answer, he'll call me back within two minutes," Michael explains how humble Bon Jovi is.

The couple’s remarks about Bon Jovi came about a week after they joined him at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.

After the couple left, Bon Jovi stayed on the bridge and helped save a woman in crisis.