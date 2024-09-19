'People We Meet on Vacation' film adaptation: Tom Blyth, Emily Bader to star

Netflix has revealed new cast members joining the feature adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling novel, People We Meet on Vacation.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, and Lukas Gage will join previously announced leads Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

Bader (My Lady Jane) will portray Poppy, while Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) will star as Alex.

The story follows longtime best friends Poppy and Alex, who take one week-long summer vacation together annually. After a two-year hiatus, Poppy convinces Alex to join her on one more trip, aiming to mend their broken relationship.

However, they must confront an unspoken truth: are they just friends, or is there more to their relationship?

Brett Haley will direct, with Yulin Kuang adapting the screenplay.

Producers include Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner (Temple Hill), with Laura Quicksilver and Erin Siminoff overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

The new cast members have notable projects lined up:

- Hook: Season 3 of The White Lotus and Amazon's Cruel Intentions remake

- Laviscount: Netflix's Emily in Paris (Season 4)

- Gage: Prime Video's Road House remake

- Jamil: She-Hulk

Emily Henry's book universe is expanding, with four novels in film development:

- Beach Read

- People We Meet on Vacation

- Book Lovers

- Funny Story

Her novel, Happy Place, will become a Netflix series.

The film is produced under a partnership between Sony Pictures and Netflix.