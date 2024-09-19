'People We Meet on Vacation' film adaptation: Tom Blyth, Emily Bader to star

Netflix has revealed new cast members joining the feature adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling novel, People We Meet on Vacation.
Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, and Lukas Gage will join previously announced leads Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.
Bader (My Lady Jane) will portray Poppy, while Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) will star as Alex.
The story follows longtime best friends Poppy and Alex, who take one week-long summer vacation together annually. After a two-year hiatus, Poppy convinces Alex to join her on one more trip, aiming to mend their broken relationship.
However, they must confront an unspoken truth: are they just friends, or is there more to their relationship?
Brett Haley will direct, with Yulin Kuang adapting the screenplay.
Producers include Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner (Temple Hill), with Laura Quicksilver and Erin Siminoff overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.
The new cast members have notable projects lined up:
- Hook: Season 3 of The White Lotus and Amazon's Cruel Intentions remake
- Laviscount: Netflix's Emily in Paris (Season 4)
- Gage: Prime Video's Road House remake
- Jamil: She-Hulk
Emily Henry's book universe is expanding, with four novels in film development:
- Beach Read
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Book Lovers
- Funny Story
Her novel, Happy Place, will become a Netflix series.
The film is produced under a partnership between Sony Pictures and Netflix.
Derek Watt, wife Gabriella are already parents to sons Brayden, 3, and Logan, 5
Nick Cannon was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016
Florence Pugh opens up about her new relationship while promoting her latest movie, We Live in Time
Hayden Panettiere reveals she gained 40 pounds within few days after her only sibling’s death
Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop played iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Emily Gilmore on 'The Gilmore Girls'
Matthew Perry passed away due to an accidental drug overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54