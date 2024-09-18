Eva Mendes reveals her daughters support her first children’s book

Eva Mendes reflects on adorable moment with her daughter at home

Eva Mendes has recently shared interesting anecdote about her daughters’ support of her first children’s book, Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries.



During an appearance on Good Morning America on September 17, the Hitch actress, who shares two daughters with her partner Ryan Gosling, revealed that her girls “do in fact love" her new book, which is out today.

Eva jokingly said, “I think they love it and the two are very harsh critics.”

The Fast Five actress talked about her adorable moment with 10-year-old Emseralda, saying, “I got really excited over a moment with her daughter,” while sharing “a true story, not a talk show story”.

“My little girl who just turned ten was having a hard time and I swear to you, I walked into her room, and she is reading the book,” she explained.

Eva stated, “That really got to me.”

This isn't the first time Eva reflected on the impact the book has already had on Esmeralda and Amada.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Girl in Progress actress explained how the book has helped not only to suppress her daughters’ worries, but also helped her connect with the girls, particularly when they don't have much time together.

“You only need minutes sometimes to connect with them. I think it's very important to read books to kids. This book works for that,” said in a video clip on social media.

Eva pointed out, “It opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], ‘The kids don't have worries, they're kids.’”

“But kids do have worries… Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids,” she added.