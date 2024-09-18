Taylor Swift inspires Billie Eilish's 'bold' new move

Billie Eilish takes a page from Taylor Swift in rare update

Billie Eilish endorses Kamala Harris for president, following in Taylor Swift's footsteps.



The two-time Academy Award winner took to her Instagram alongside her brother, urging her followers to cast their votes.

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker wrote in the caption, "It's National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com"

In the video, Eilish and her brother Finneas both encouraged their supporters to vote for betterment, outlining Harris' policy structure.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments with outpourings of love and encouragement for Eilish and her brother.

One user commented, "God I love her so much"

Another chimed in, adding, "I didn't hear anything you said but u look amazing"

A third enthused, "Wait but are these angels real"

Following Swift's lead, Jennifer Aniston and other prominent celebrities have also voiced their support for Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

The Anti-hero hitmaker shared a post on Instagram last week, prompting her pals and fans to follow her lead.

She wrote at the time, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."