Zayn Malik reveals tour dates for STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Zayn Malik hasn’t kept his fans waiting for too long this time.
The former One Direction sensation unveiled the dates of his first solo tour on Wednesday, September 18, shortly after announcing STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024.
The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker created a buzz on social media when he shared the tour dates for the US and UK stopovers on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a caption.
"Appreciate your patience, love, and support," Malik, 31, began, revealing he will be hitting the road next month. "Can’t wait to enjoy great music together."
"This time I really mean soon [tears of joy emoji] see you in 35 days….," the Night Changes vocalist teased playfully.
He concluded the caption with ticket details. Presumably, he had a lot to say this time! as Malik penned a lengthy text against his usual short and caption less post.
Following are the dates and cities in which the Pillowtalk singer would light up the stage with his soul performances.
U.S. Dates
October 23 San Francisco
October 25 Las Vegas
October 27 Los Angeles
October 30 Washington, DC
November 2 New York
U.K. Dates
November 20 Edinburgh
November 23 Leeds
November 24 Manchester
November 26 London
November 29 Wolverhampton
December 3 Newcastle
Colin Farrell shares his thoughts on The Batman II at The Penguin premiere in New York
Derek Watt, wife Gabriella are already parents to sons Brayden, 3, and Logan, 5
Nick Cannon was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016
Florence Pugh opens up about her new relationship while promoting her latest movie, We Live in Time
Hayden Panettiere reveals she gained 40 pounds within few days after her only sibling’s death
Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop played iconic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Emily Gilmore on 'The Gilmore Girls'