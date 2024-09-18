Zayn Malik reveals tour dates for STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Zayn Malik will kick off his debut solo tour since One Direction exit on October 23

Zayn Malik hasn’t kept his fans waiting for too long this time.



The former One Direction sensation unveiled the dates of his first solo tour on Wednesday, September 18, shortly after announcing STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024.

The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker created a buzz on social media when he shared the tour dates for the US and UK stopovers on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a caption.

"Appreciate your patience, love, and support," Malik, 31, began, revealing he will be hitting the road next month. "Can’t wait to enjoy great music together."

"This time I really mean soon [tears of joy emoji] see you in 35 days….," the Night Changes vocalist teased playfully.

He concluded the caption with ticket details. Presumably, he had a lot to say this time! as Malik penned a lengthy text against his usual short and caption less post.



Following are the dates and cities in which the Pillowtalk singer would light up the stage with his soul performances.

U.S. Dates

October 23 San Francisco

October 25 Las Vegas

October 27 Los Angeles

October 30 Washington, DC

November 2 New York

U.K. Dates

November 20 Edinburgh

November 23 Leeds

November 24 Manchester

November 26 London

November 29 Wolverhampton

December 3 Newcastle