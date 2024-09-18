Buckingham Palace releases delightful video as Harry announces big plans

King Charles issued a delightful statement after Prince Harry announced his trip to the UK.

On September 18, Buckingham Palace released a video, featuring the letters sent to the royal family in the past year.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Thank you to everyone who has written to the Royal Family in the past year."



Moreover, the message in the video says, "Over the past year, Buckingham Palace has received more than 100,000 letters addressed to the Royal Family."

"The past came from every corner of the globe. In the UK, over 115,000 postboxes reflect the succession of British monoarchs since the reign of Queen Victoria when the postal service as we know it today began."

The Palace further shared that earlier this year, children from Great Combourne sent letters to the monarch from the "very first postbox to feature His Majesty's new cypher."

"The king receives a selection of letters from members of the public in his iconic red box, along with other important documents and government business."



At the end of the video, the Palace's spokesperson expressed gratitude towards the royal family's well-wishers for showering love on the members of the Firm.

Notably, this video was released just after the Duke of Sussex confirmed his UK visit to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30.