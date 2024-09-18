King Charles announces new change at Sandringham ahead Prince Harry return

King Charles, who has been actively changing things around in his royal estates, unveiled a brand-new change at his beloved Sandringham Castle.

On the milestone 40th birthday of the Duke of Sussex, Buckingham Palace shared a birthday wish to the royal, raising hopes of a reconciliation between the estranged father and son.

Just days after sharing an unexpected ‘olive branch’ to his estranged son, Prince Harry, the monarch launched a new item to the pop-ups at his Norfolk estate for the public.

The King has now introduced a new line of booze for tourists who will be visiting the Scottish estate.

Previously, Charles had launched a new ‘royal’ item to the menu for the royal restaurant to the delight of the public, via The Sun. The estate added a menu of homemade lamb, beef and venison burgers at the royal restaurant.

The news comes ahead of Prince Harry’s return to the UK, with Meghan Markle’s appearance still dubbed as uncertain.

Since the public birthday wish, the first announcement related to Harry came from WellChild, of which the Duke remains a patron to since 16 years.

It was revealed that Harry will be making a return to his home country by the end of September to attend its national 2024 award ceremony in London.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and King Charles will finally meet this time around, as the last time the monarch’s “busy schedule” prevented the meeting from happening.