Taylor Swift puts 'political' feud rumours to rest at Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash

Taylor Swift beams in Patrick Mahomes birthday snaps amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift beams in photo booth snaps at Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash, amid rumors of a feud with Brittany Mahomes over their differing political views.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback celebrated his 29th birthday in style alongside his family and friends, including the Anti-hero hitmaker.

Previously, the two pals were spotted distancing themselves from each other during a Kansas City game after Brittany liked a photo sketching former president Donald Trump’s policy positions.

However, they were quick to respond to the speculation when they were filmed hugging each other at the US Open.

Last week the 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram to endorse the Domestic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, heaping on praises for the potential candidate’s abilities as a leader.

She wrote at the time, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift's reunion at Patrick's birthday bash comes hot on the heels of her public show of support for Harris, effectively quashing feud rumors with Brittany.