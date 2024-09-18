Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone in dreamy ceremony: See Photos

Charlie Puth ties the knot with longtime girlfriend in an intimate function

Charlie Puth announced his marriage with longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone in an intimate function at the Puth's family house in Montecito, California.

Taking to Instagram, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer shared this delightful news with his fans by releasing a series of beautiful wedding photos from his special day.

On September 17, the Attention vocalist penned, "I love you Brooke…I always have, with you, I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next."

"Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive, it has always been you," Charlie said.

Moreover, the critically acclaimed songwriter shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram from the wedding, capturing special moments with his loved ones.

According to People magazine, Puth and Sansone announced their engagement back in September 2023 after being together for a year.

On the professional front, Puth released his latest pop song Hero on May 24, 2024.