Sophie Turner shares life update following Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner lifts lid on her relationship status

Sophie Turner is finally lifting the lid on her relationship status mere days after finalizing her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star recently went official with her latest love-interest, Peregrine Pearson on Instagram, documenting their summer months together.

The actress took to the social media giant to share a round-up of snaps, addressing her followers' anxious wait for a relationship update.

Her post featured photos of her aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, adorably posing while she gave him a massage.

Turner, who shares two daughters with Joe, also shared photos with her loved ones as they struck various poses together.

Meanwhile, she also added a summery touch to her caption with a sun-kissed emoji.

Fans who had been waiting since forever, thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the actress.

One user commented, "Upgraded i see."

Another chimed in, adding, "Hope your new beau treats you like the queen you are!"

A third enthused, “Finally she is in love, that too with a man her height”

Her new romance first made headlines in November 2023, after she was spotted sharing a kiss with The Hon. Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in Paris.