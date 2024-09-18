Kate Middleton carries out first work appointment after being ‘cancer free’

Kate Middleton is finally stepping back into her royal duties following the news that she is “cancer free.”

The Princess of Wale quietly began her duties after gruelling nine months of treatment with a meeting at Windsor Castle.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” an entry in the official record of past royal engagements known as The Court Circular stated.

Having previously described Early Years organisation as her “life’s work,” the meeting was the first official work appointment of the year.

The organisation aims to give children a better start in the first five years of their lives – a fitting role for the Princess, who is a dedicated mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Catherine underwent an abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year and in March she announced her shocking cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Prince William’s wife revealed that she was “cancer free” in a heartwarming, glossy three-minute video with her family.

This engagement comes after The Times reported that Kate is planning to carry out “a handful” of duties in the coming months.

Two of the much-anticipated appearances are expected to be the upcoming Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in November, the other one being her traditional Christmas carol concert at London’s Westminster Abbey.