Jason Kelce makes rare comment about Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce speaks up about Taylor Swift:'I will do whatever Tay wants'

Jason Kelce has recently noted Taylor Swift doesn’t need him to perform on a music album with her.



In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Jason said, “I will do whatever Tay wants.”

“She can have that anytime she wants. But I think she’s doing just fine on her own,” stated the 36-year-old.

Jason believed, “Taylor should just keep doing what she’s doing and not have any thought about me.”

For the unversed, Jason and Taylor’s boyfriend as well as his brother, Travis Kelce have teamed up to record songs for the Philadelphia Eagles’ holiday albums to raise money for local charities.

The song, Fairytale of Philadelphia, which released last year, reached No.1 on the iTunes chart and Jason gave all the credit to Taylor’s fans.

“The Kelce duet reached No. 1 on iTunes. That’s right, ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia,’ our song from the new Christmas album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart. That’s right, we are officially rock stars,” he said while speaking on an episode of his and Travis’ New Heights podcast in November 2023.

Jason revealed, “I sent out one tweet when it got to eight, and I got, like, 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, ‘Oh, you think eight’s good? We’re taking this to No. 1,’ and they did.”

“It’s a powerful group, it’s a powerful group of people,” he added.

Jason previously opened up that in the future he wanted Taylor to perform a song with them on the annual Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas album.

“Maybe. Not this one, not this time around. … Maybe in the future,” he told Today in October 2023.