Cardi B shares intimate BTS moment with Offset after welcoming third child

Cardi B embraces motherhood with estranged husband Offset in heartwarming moment

Cardi B is offering insight into motherhood as she welcomed her third child alongside her estranged husband Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper took to TikTok to share an inside glimpse of behind-the-scenes on Sunday, September 15, documenting all the excitement in the delivery room shortly after she gave birth.

In the video, Cardi was spotted breastfeeding their newborn while Offset adorably cradled the baby in his arms.

Meanwhile, their other children Kulture and Wave celebrated the birth of their new sibling in a heartwarming moment.

Their eldest daughter inquired about the newborn as she asked her ‘proud’ mom, “Hi mommy, is the baby sleeping?’

To which the Bodak Yellow rapper replied, “Yeah, she’s little.”

This comes after Cardi shared a health update on Saturday, September 14, expressing appreciation for the support from her fans and family.

She wrote at the time, “Thank you everyone that has shown me so much love. I'm sooo in love with my little baby!! She so cute and tiny.”

The WAP hitmaker added, “I feel good! Very rejuvenated very empowered, very MOTHA.”

The former couple announced the birth of their little one on Thursday, sharing the first snaps of the newborn.