Jennifer Aniston deals with unpleasant experience at 2024 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston recently faced a major setback as she stuck in an unpleasant situation during her grand appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmys Award show.

For the unversed, The Murder Mystery star was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress category for The Morning Show in this year's Emmys.

According to The Mirror, Aniston was all dolled up when she was denied entry by the security officials of the show as her entry ticket had failed to scan.

The Wanderlust actress was stopped by the guards of the show for around two minutes over the ticket issue, however, at some point, an onlooker asked the security to let her in.

The eyewitness told officials, "Why are you not letting her in? You know who this is!" after which the officers let the actress enter the star-studded event.

However, after settling the matter, the songstress made it to the event and initially greeted actor Robert Downey Jr as they were spotted posing for the picture together.

It is significant to mention the 55-year-old actress last bagged the Emmy trophy for her famous sitcom Friends.