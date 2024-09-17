Jennifer Lopez ex sends meaningful message amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez’s first ex-husband sees similarities between himself and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, opened up about his marriage with the Hollywood megastar, amid her legal battle with Ben Affleck.

The actor-producer tied the knot with the Marry Me actress in 1997, but the couple split just a year later.

Detailing his experience of being married to Lopez, the Cuban actor revealed that he struggled with the media attention he got as the star's husband.

Sharing some untold stories about short-lived marriage, he admitted, that he saw similarities between himself and Affleck after watching the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in interview with Daily Mail on Friday.

Lopez created the documentary based on her two decades long, on and off, love with the Gone Girl actor.

Giving relationship advice to the Unstopabble actress, Noa said, “If she meets someone new, [she should] maybe keep it private and not get married again.”

The 50-year-old tried to clear his intention, explaining that he does not intend to reignite his romance with J.Lo.



“When you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera,” Noa continued.

He recalled his own marriage with the Atlas actress, claiming that the couple “would have disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we’d have to sit and pretend everything was fine.”

At the end, the former partner advised the actress to be stay single because, he said, “You need to be yourself so you can find yourself.”