Selena Gomez brings humour to Emmy Awards with Taylor Swift reference

Selena Gomez brought laughter to the 2024 Emmy Awards stage while presenting alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin on Sunday, September 15.

The singer playfully referenced the drama between Taylor Swift and Donald Trump, saying, "And let me say, what an honour it is to work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

The phrase "childless cat ladies" originally came from JD Vance, Trump's running mate, who made a viral comment accusing the United States of being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Taylor Swift later reclaimed this phrase when endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

In an Instagram post following the ABC debate, Swift said, "I've done my research, and I've made my choice... Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift. Childless Cat Lady."

Trump responded to the Blank Space singer's endorsement with an anti-Swift agenda on his social media networks, even declaring his hatred for her via Truth Social.

However, Swift's post had a significant impact, with over 300,000 candidates signing up to vote using the links she provided.