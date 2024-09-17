Bowen Yang praises Ariana Grande for reaching out to him at his low point

Bowen Yang: 'Ariana Grande was there for me in a true way'

Ariana Grande’s Wicked co-star Bowen Yang praised her for reaching out to him when he was going through a “worrisome” low point.



In a new interview with The New Yorker, Yang revealed Grande was “there for me” when he had to fly back and forth from London to New York while filming both Wicked and SNL.

“It was a gradual accumulation of idling, getting dressed up with nowhere to go, feeling like it was sanding down whatever I had preserved from the week before at SNL — whatever was left over of my psychic tolerance,” he told the outlet.

While filming in London, Yang stayed at a hotel in the city's King's Cross district separate from his cast mates.

The actor stated, “This cannot sound anything but name-droppy, but Ariana Grande was reaching out and going, ‘Are you okay? Come over! Let’s just watch a movie. Let’s get you better’.”

“She was there for me in a true way,” remarked Yang.

Calling Yang “badass and incredible,” Grande spoke of Yang balancing both SNL and Wicked.

“Yang was a little worrisome and something she could relate to,” said the musician.

Grand told The New Yorker, “I understand what it feels like to travel back and forth so often and then have to perform the next day with no time for your body or mind to figure out what’s going on, and it is incredibly hard and unusual.”

“So, I just wanted to make sure he had an ear and a hug and the support he needed,” she added.