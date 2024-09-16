NSYNC's Joey Fatone reveals 'busy schedules' are holding up reunion talks

Fans have been anticipating an NSYNC reunion for months

NSYNC member Joey Fatone is just as eager for a reunion as fans.

With fans anticipating the boyband’s reunion for months, Fatone, who was NSYNC’s baritone, explained the reason behind the hold up while talking to People Magazine at the ‘90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach Florida, over the weekend.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet,” he admitted, citing the group’s busy schedules, including Justin Timberlake’s ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour and Fatone’s own projects with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.

Ultimately, Fatone is waiting on Timberlake’s tour to wrap up, after which he hopes they’ll “sit down … and figure it out.”

He added, “I would love to have that conversation, whether yes or no — I just want to know. Just tell me so we can move on with our lives. Either say we had a good run and be done with it, or see what we can do.”

While he understands fans’ anticipation, Fatone, 47, explained, “Everybody [from NSYNC] has families and relationships now,” which makes it “hard to get the five of us together.”

Still, the outlook isn’t bleak as Fatone assured, "The gears are in the right direction as far as the interest from everybody.”