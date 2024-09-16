Taylor Swift finds new stunning friend at Travis Kelce's game

American pop superstar Taylor Swift, who's winning hearts with her music, has added another person to her friends' list.

Supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at all his matches, the Anti-Hero hitmaker has become a part of the NFL family.



Chariah Gordon, who is the fiancé of Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman, took to Instagram to show off her newest friend Taylor Swift.



“B-tches clearly want my life & it’s so evident,” Gordon wrote in the caption of her carousel.

The popstar is seen posing with Gordon, and defensive tackle Chris Jones’ girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, in front of the wall displaying a poster of Kelce’s and one of the Eras Tour performer herself.



The tight end’s VIP box was reportedly updated in July with a picture of Swift, in popstar girlfriend's honour. A Swiftie named Regan revealed the update through TikTok, at the time.

The GLO Collection founder also posted Instagram stories, jokingly interviewing the Love Story songstress. In the clip, Swift asked how Gordon is feeling after their team’s victory.

“How are you feeling, sissy-pop?,” she asked in response, to which Swift excitedly replied, “I’m feeling fantastic.” The sports-lover pals then danced around the VIP suite.

The 14-times Grammy winner has been spotted at the first two games of the 2024 NFL season, watching the game and cheering on her boyfriend, from the special box.

Moreover, the football star’s close friend, Patrick Mahomes, recently revealed how Swift is always invested in the athlete’s career.

"She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in," he said in interview with NFL on NBC.