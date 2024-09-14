William Zabka honours ‘Karate Kid’ co-star Chad McQueen: ‘Baddest of OG Cobras’

Chad McQueen died at 63 on Wednesday, September 11

William Zabka paid tribute to his Karate Kid co-actor Chad McQueen, the son of late racing and acting legend Steve McQueen, who died on Wednesday, September 11.

Zabka penned a heartfelt note one day after Chad’s family officially announced his death via an Instagram post on Thursday, September 12.

"Sadly, we lost the legendary Chad McQueen yesterday," Zabka began to mourn the loss of his cast mate. "I have so many great memories of him when we were filming the Karate Kid."

"He was truly one of kind," he said of the late actor and car racing avid, reminiscing about when he arrived on set with his Porsche. "He was the baddest of the OG Cobra’s in the most fun and entertaining way."

Zabka expressed gratitude for reconnecting with Chad, 63, over the past years and extended his condolences to his family before wrapping up the caption with, "RIP Chadwick—my dear friend & Cobra Kai brother 4 ever [punch and red broken heart emoji]."



The text was the caption of a carousel Zabka posted on Friday, September 13, featuring throwback pictures of himself and Chad with other stars from the Karate Kid set.

Chad played Dutch in 1984’s famous The Karate Kid and reprised the role two years later in The Karate Kid Part II, part of the original Cobra Kai dojo.