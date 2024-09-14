Shelley Duvall returns to acting in 'The Forest Hills' after almost 20-year hiatus

Shelley Duvall returns to acting in 'The Forest Hills' after 20-year hiatus

The late Shelley Duvall's final film, The Forest Hills, is set to be released in early October.

Duvall, who passed away in July at the age of 75 due to complications from diabetes, appears in the indie horror film after a 20-year hiatus from acting. Her last role was in the 2002 film Manna from Heaven.

The Forest Hills, directed by Scott Goldberg, follows the story of Rico (Chiko Mendez), the son of Duvall's character, as he descends into madness. Haunted by dark secrets and nightmare visions of becoming a werewolf, Rico's tumultuous relationship with his mother adds to his growing fear.

The film is set in the Catskill Mountains, where Rico's grip on reality begins to slip.

Goldberg expressed his excitement to work with the Hollywood legend, saying, "Shelley's a Hollywood icon. I'm happy that she has the opportunity to show that she still has the talent."

Duvall was filmed remotely in her Texas home and directed via Zoom, with Goldberg praising her enthusiasm for the project.



"Acting again—it's so much fun. It enriches your life," Duvall told People magazine. "It's great fun being back. I do love this work. It can really help bring you out of a slump."

In an interview with the New York Times, Duvall revealed her motivation for participating in the film, saying, "I wanted to act again. And then this guy kept calling, and so I wound up doing it."

Duvall had retired from acting after appearing in Manna from Heaven, but made a controversial appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016, which was widely criticised for exploiting her mental health struggles.

In 2021, she expressed her regrets about the appearance with The Hollywood Reporter.

Following Duvall's death, Goldberg remembered the actress fondly, saying, "Shelley leaves behind an amazing legacy and will be missed by so many people, myself included. I am proud of her for overcoming adversity to act again and will always be forever grateful for her friendship and kindness."