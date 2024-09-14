Ethan Slater finalises divorce from Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating earlier this year

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are officially divorced amid the latter’s romance with Ariana Grande continues to bloom.

According to a TMZ report cited by People, Slater, 32, and Jay finalized their split on Thursday, September 12, after five years of marriage.

The couple, who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018, share a son born in August 2022.

The Wicked star initially filed for divorce in New York City on July 26, though court documents did not specify the reasons for their separation.

The settlement comes nearly a year after Grande, 31, parted ways with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, in July 2023, following nearly two years of marriage.

Slater began dating his Wicked co-star the two-time Grammy winning songstress after separating from Jay earlier this year.

The 7 Rings crooner, who finalized her divorce from Gomez, 28, in early October 2023, just weeks after filing, has been keeping her new relationship with Slater low-key.

Since news of Grande and Slater’s romance became public, the couple has been trying keep their relationship under the radar.

As a source told People in September 2023, "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."