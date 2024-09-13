Lady Gaga fires back at college trolls with 'bold' move

Lady Gaga shuts down bullies with inspiring comeback

Lady Gaga is clapping back at the infamous Facebook group started by her old high school classmates.

The Academy Award winner took to her TikTok to share the last laugh over her classmates’ fake attempts to bring her down over 20 years ago.

Gaga claimed that her NYU classmates used to bully her for her career choices, and they even went so far as to launch a group dedicated to hating on the pop star, with the slogan 'Stefani Germanotta, You Will Never Be Famous'.

The singer, who recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on Die With A Smile, wrote in the caption, "Some people I went to college w made this way back when," she wrote. "This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going."

Meanwhile, her fans poured into the comments section, showering her with love and encouragement as usual.

One fan commented, “Lady Gaga talking about the infamous Facebook group made against her before her debut, they will never make me hate her”

On professional front, Lady Gaga is currently gearing up for her seventh music album.