Prince Harry unveils disturbing memories of London

Prince Harry once addressed his disturbing memories associated with London.

In an unseen clip of Oprah Winfrey's show The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex felt "a bit tense and uptight" whenever he marked his return to the city.

He shared, "For most of my life I always felt worried, concerned, a little bit tense and uptight whenever I fly back into the UK, whenever I fly back into London."

"I was like 'Why do I feel so uncomfortable?'. And I could never understand why. I was aware of it," he continued.

Harry stated, "I wasn't aware of it at the time I was younger but after I started doing therapy and stuff like that, I became aware of it. For me, London is a trigger because of what happened to my mum."

It is important to mention that the former working royal's comments resurfaced ahead of his 40th birthday.

As per a statement released on BBC, Harry said, "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40."

Speaking of his future plans, the Duke shared, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."