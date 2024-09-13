Jason Kelce’s new puppy Nessie brings mischief and joy after death of dog

ason Kelce talks puppy Nessie’s antics.

Jason Kelce proudly introduced his new family member on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

The retired NFL star, showcased Nessie, the family's lively new puppy, during a chat with his brother, Travis Kelce.

"Have you seen Nessie yet? Our new puppy?" Jason asked Travis, who responded, "I have been watching that baby wolf, that coyote walking around behind you for the past five minutes."

With a grin, Jason then brought the white and gray Irish wolfhound into view, holding her up to the camera.

"Come on Ness. Oh, say hi to everybody," he encouraged, as Nessie wiggled and stole the spotlight.

During the podcast, Jason proudly her, prompting his brother Travis to remark, "Oh, that is a good looking pup right there. That’s a good looking pup."



He laughed and received puppy kisses, though he warned Travis that Nessie, despite her sweet appearance, is quite a handful.

"She’s coming off real sweet right now. She is a terror," Jason joked, describing how Nessie already gets up on the sink and pulls dishes out with her teeth.

"She’s the most food aggressive dog we’ve ever had in our life," he added, noting her knack for opening doors with a little push. "I’m like what the f--- is this dog?"