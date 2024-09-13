Cillian Murphy flexes muscles as he bulk up for Peaky Blinders after weight loss

Cillian Murphy confirms return for Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy flaunted his impressive physique on Thursday as he geared up for the Peaky Blinders movie, heading to the gym in Dublin.

The Irish actor, renowned for his role as Tommy Shelby in the hit BBC series, showcased his toned muscles beneath a snug grey T-shirt.

This new, muscular appearance marks a stark contrast to last year’s extreme transformation for his Oscar-nominated role in Oppenheimer.



To accurately portray J. Robert Oppenheimer, Murphy adopted grueling and "unhealthy" methods, reportedly subsisting on just an almond a day to achieve the physicist’s 'almost emaciated' look.

Earlier this year, Murphy expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there.

If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."



The highly anticipated spinoff will be filmed at Birmingham's Digbeth studios and on location in Digbeth and Small Heath.

While the movie's release date is tentatively set for 2025, no official date has been confirmed yet.

Murphy, who has described playing Tommy Shelby as both "exhausting" and "wildly different" from his previous roles, remains focused on the future.

"I loved playing him," he said, "but I’m really not sentimental about work. I feel like the next thing is the most exciting thing.

It was a ten-year period in my life, so it is significant, but I always feel like, let’s keep moving."