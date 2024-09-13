Hailey Bieber hits spa for deserving break after welcoming baby Jack

Hailey Bieber went out for a spa day after enjoying night out with Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber took a break from her new mom duties to enjoy a relaxing spa day.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 12, the 27-year-old model cut a casual cut as she was spotted stepping out after three weeks of welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber.

For her self-care day, Hailey opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a blue hoodie paired with black leggings.

She completed the outfit with white socks, sporty trainers, and accessorised with a black leather handbag and chic oval sunglasses. The Rhode mogul completed her look with silver hoop earrings.

Hailey’s spa day sighting comes a couple of days after she enjoyed at a night out with friend Kylie Jenner.

The two were seen dining together at Il Segreto Ristorante in Los Angeles on Monday, September 9.

Additionally, on Friday, August 23, Justin, 30, shared a heart-warming photo of their newborn son’s tiny foot on social media, revealing the name Jack Blues Bieber.

In his post, the Baby hitmaker wrote, "WELCOME HOME." Hailey later reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories.