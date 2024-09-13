Victoria Beckham reveals 'shocking' truth about first date with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares adorable detail from her first date with husband David

Victoria Beckham is giving away too much information about her first date with David Beckham in a recent confessional.

The 50-year-old fashion designer, who first met the English footballer at a Manchester United game in 1997, offered an insight into the beginning of their relationship in an episode of the new documentary In Vogue.

Victoria revealed that the love of her life gave in to the pressure and ended up buying a brand new Prada suit just to “impress her” on their first-ever date together.

In addition, the former Spice Girls alum expressed her love for designer clothes as she recalled, “Versace, Prada, and Gucci, they were my go-to designers. What was it they were getting right at the time? I suppose they really understood the power of celebrity.”

Citing an instance from the past, the mom-of-three added, “The Italians embraced that. When I first met David in 1997 he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes.”

She told the camera, “So, after me going to a couple of football matches and I would say, you know, me sort of like, pursuing him, he'd probably say me stalking him, we arranged to go out on a date together.”

Later in the highly-anticipated new documentary, Victoria shared another adorable memory from their first date, noting, “He's like, ‘I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes,’ and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me.”

Laughing, she added: “Which it did, because it was Prada.”

For the unversed, the couple marked their 25 years of marriage on July 4, 2024, and are still going strong.