Prince William holds secret meeting with Harry at aunt's home

Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the sister of the late Princess Diana, has sparked hope for reconciliation between two feuding brothers.

Diana's sister, who was present at the Prince of Wales's RAF event on Thursday, is said to be playing a key role to bring two royals together.

Lady Sarah's surprising appearance at the military graduation ceremony is being viewed as significant, highlighting her close bond with both William and his estranged brother Harry.

Harry and William's aunt latest outing comes just two weeks after Sarah joined both princes at the memorial service for their uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes, in London.

"King Charles III's two sons held a secret meeting during their surprising reunion at the moment of sorrow. Harry and William's aunt made an attempt to rekindle their bond," according to a source close to the royals.

"The Spencer family's involvement could be key to bridging the rift," claimed the source.

Sarah's presences at the key family events suggests she may play a crucial role in fostering reconciliation between the estranged brothers. Her potential role as a peacemaker between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex has been highlighted by recent events.