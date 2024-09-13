Buckingham Palace latest announcement saddens Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace announcement saddens Prince Harry

King Charles office has seemingly opened the old wounds of Prince Harry with a big announcement about Frogmore Cottage, the couple's former royal residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered a fresh blow as Buckingham Palace has advertised a key interior design job at the couple's former UK pad, seemingly rubbing salt into the couple's wounds.



King Charles ordered Meghan and Harry to vacate the 10-bedroom property, located on the King's Windsor Estate, in 2023 after the release of Harry's memoir Spare.



Harry and Meghan moved into the home in April 2019 after it had been extensively renovated, costing the taxpayer £2.4million. The Duke had to handed back the keys of the property last year.



The renovations for the lavish pad included a new heating system, wiring and utilities - which meant the historical residence had a "substantial overhaul".

FrogMore Cottage, which was the late Queen's gift to the Sussexes for the wedding, is now set to be rented out. The Palace has also made a new announcement, encouraging people to apply for a Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishings Upholsterer position.

The year-long contract, which pays £28,000 annually, sees the perfect applicant ''undertake the production of varied soft furnishing and window dressing schemes, considering latest industry methods, quality standards, design and the timescales needed to ensure beautiful results every time''.



The person will also be ''involved in all aspects of a project, from design schemes and researching historic styles, to sourcing suitable materials and specific construction methods''.

The days will include ''evaluating and recording the condition, before treating, repairing and conserving items sympathetically''.

The move seems to be fresh blow to California-based couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have no residence in the UK to live after being evacuated from the royal house.