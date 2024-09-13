Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff breaks silence on 'disrespectful' video about Katy Perry

Jack Antonoff, friend of music sensation Taylor Swift, has responded to a viral video of him circulating on the internet.

The Bleachers' lead singer was seen wearing earplugs during Katy Perry's performance at MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night.

Social media users were quick to call out the Rollercoaster singer for taking a dig at Perry because of her past feud with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s songwriting partner took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the trolls who called him “disrespectful” after a clip of him putting on earplugs during the Roar singer’s performance went viral.

“I would like to tell you directly from me that i did in fact use earplugs the other night,” he penned. “they were blue ‘hearos’ brand and im mortified to admit that i’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk.”

Antonoff sarcastically went on to add that it was “humiliating” for him to reveal, that he uses earplugs regularly, in extremely loud environments, as well as, “on planes and every night while” sleeping.

“There is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and i, i do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed,” he quipped.

The Chinatown star continued, “I’m sorry to those i let down and today i will not being going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it.”

Fans rushed to the rocker’s comment section to show their support, with one writing, "Thanks for promoting proper concert ear safety Jack bestie.”

Antonoff was considered to be slamming Perry because of the long-standing hard feelings between the singer and Swift.