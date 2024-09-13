Prince Harry issues emotional statement about fatherhood

Prince Harry made heartfelt comments about fatherhood in a new statement ahead of celebrating his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about the joys of being a father and how it has positively impacted his future plans.

According to BBC, Harry said, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work."

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place," the former working royal added.



It has been said that Harry is on a mission to please his cancer-stricken father King Charles with heartwarming remarks.

Notably, the Duke rushed to the UK after his father announced his cancer back in February 2024.

Several royal commentators lauded Harry's decision at that time, claiming Prince William's brother proved with his decision that he wanted to settle his feud with his family.

Speaking about his meeting with Charles, Harry told Good Morning America in an old interview, "I love my family. The fact I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him? I'm grateful for that."

