Duchess Sophie performs key duty amid Kate's absence

Duchess Sophie looks stunning in v-neck burgundy blouse at an event in London

Duchess Sophie, who's loved and respected for her devotion and loyalty to the Firm, has performed an important duty in absence of Princess Kate.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has presented a prestigious award, named after the late Queen, at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London.

The 59-year-old appeared to be styling diva as she presented a fashion designer - who has been backed by music sensation Harry Styles - the distinguished Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the British Fashion Council event.



The prize was presented to London-based menswear designer Steven Stokey-Daley, 27, at the glitzy event.

The 59-year-old looked stunning as as she rocked a pair of tailored, wide-leg trousers in a tweed print, reminding fans of much-adored royal Princess Kate, who's still focusing to remain cancer-free as her chemotherapy comes to an end.

King Charles' sister-in-law and Lady Louis Windsor's mother Sophie coupled the trousers with a catching v-neck burgundy blouse which featured puffy sleeves.



To elevate the look, she wore a pair of patent black pointed shoes, accompanied with a matching black clutch bag tucked in under her arm.

The annual award was first established in 2018 and recognises budding designers who are making a difference to society by engaging in sustainable practices or community engagement.



London-based Liverpudlian designer Stokey-Daley who picked up the gong said: “It is such a huge honour.”