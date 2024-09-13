Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce's shocking details revealed by judge

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage was not salvageable, judge reveals

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners’ judge has released shocking details about the fomer celebrity couple's sudden divorce.

The Games of Thrones actress and Cake by the Ocean singer have finally reached a divorce settlement after negotiating their joint assets and their children’s custody, a year after their split.

Jonas filed for divorce in Florida court in September 2023, after four years of marriage.

After a year of legal proceedings, Judge Gina Beovides revealed that the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken," in a shocking statement.

According to the justice, the couple’s divorce agreement was in the best interest of their family.

The estranged couple has not shared a particular reason for divorce.

Following the divorce filing, the pair, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Not long after the divorce announcement, Turner sued Jonas who seemingly withheld their kids’ passports, holding them back from returning to the U.K. with mother.

The Joan actress also claimed that she learned of the divorce filing "through the media" in the legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

As per reports, the marriage between Turner and Jonas "very suddenly" took a sour turn following "an argument" that occurred on the Jonas Brothers’ singer's 34th birthday.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot on May 1st, 2019 in Las Vegas.