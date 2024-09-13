Lily Collins’ ‘proud' of Emily’ Lizzie McGuire reference in show’s season 4 part 2

Lily Collins addresses Emily's Lizzie McGuire reference

Lily Collins gushed about the Lizzie McGuire reference her character Emily from Emily in Paris made in the show’s season 4 part 2.



In episode 9, Emily and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), a resident of Rome, go to the Trevi Fountain after Emily leaves Paris for “an adventure” in response to Gabriel's confession of his love for her.

At that moment, Emily compares well-known location to fiction.

“I've seen so much of this city in movies, I feel like I've been here already,” she tells her Italian pal. “You mean like La Dolce Vita?” he asks.

“I was thinking more like The Lizzie McGuire movie,” she replies seriously.

Marcello replies, “Huh, I don't know that one,” to which Emily jokes, “We’ll save that for your cultural education.”

The actress addressed the dialogue while talking to People at the premiere of season 4 part 2 of Emily in Paris.

“I sadly can't take credit for that line but I found it to be one of the more genius lines of the season,” she said. “I definitely grew up loving that movie, Hilary Duff, Lizzie Mcguire, so I was very proud that Emily Cooper would make that reference.”