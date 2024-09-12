Charli XCX drops remix version of Brat album ahead of upcoming SWEAT

Charli XCX unveils remix album featuring Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish.

Charli XCX thrilled fans on Thursday with the announcement of a brand-new version of her Brat album, set for release on October 11.

Taking to X, the pop star teased the project with a cryptic message: "Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat - Out Oct 11."

Fans erupted with excitement, flooding the comments with messages like, "WERE SO READY," and "IT’S BRAT AUTUMN Y’ALL, BRAT WILL NEVER DIE."

According to Variety, the upcoming release will feature 16 tracks, including five previously released remixes from the original album.

Charli is gearing up for an exciting season with a whirlwind of projects on the horizon.

Alongside five previously released remixes, the new album will feature fresh tracks like 360 with Robyn and Yung Lean, Von Dutch with Addison Rae, Girl, so confusing with Lorde, Guess with Billie Eilish, and Talk talk with Troye Sivan, which dropped earlier this week.

In addition to these 11 new songs, the album will reportedly include a second disc featuring the original Brat tracklist plus three bonus songs.

Charli's fans are buzzing with anticipation as the SWEAT tour, which will hit major arenas like New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 23 and L.A.’s Kia Forum on October 15, approaches.

Adding to her already packed schedule, Charli is set to star alongside Olivia Wilde in an upcoming erotic thriller titled I Want Your Sex, directed by queer filmmaker Gregg Araki, known for cult classics like The Doom Generation.