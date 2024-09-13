Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev separation date revealed in divorce documents

Nikki Garcia reveals Artem Chigvintsev separation date

Nikki Garcia mentioned the date of separation from Artem Chigvintsev in the divorce documents she filed against the Dancing With the Stars pro.



The 40-year-old retired professional wrestler listed their split date as August 29, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Garcia seemed to have gotten separated from Chigvintsev, 42, the same day he got arrested for domestic battery.

The reason for the divorce was cited as “irreconcilable differences” by the American TV personality.

The former WWE star, who was known as Nikki Bella in her days of the ring, requested the court not to demand spousal support from either her or Chigvintsev.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 12, after the outlet’s confirmation of the divorce from a day earlier.

The application was submitted more than a week after Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa on felony charges of domestic abuse. In accordance with online jail records, he was freed on August 29 in the afternoon after his $25,000 bail was approved.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” an insider told the publication.