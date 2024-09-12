Julie Bowen accidentally spills major tea about ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Julie Bowen played Virginia Venit in 'Happy Gilmore'

Julie Bowen let slip a major spoiler about Happy Gilmore 2.

On Thursday, September 12, the 54-year-old actress appeared at the Today with Hoda & Jenna to reflect on her experience as she returned for the sequel nearly three decades after the original Adam Sandler comedy.

"You can probably tell us zero" about the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, co-host Jenna Bush Hager joked. To which The Modern Family alum replied, "Absolutely zero."

"Are y’all [still] together?" Hager, 42, asked playfully. "Yes, we are very much together," Bowen confirmed. The co-host joked, "Oh, you just told us a spoiler alert!"

"Is that bad?" the flustered actress asked. "No that… You can put that… I think I’m allowed to say that!" she added.

Bowen played Virginia Venit in the original, the love interest to Sandler's titular hockey star-turned-golfer.

The 1996 original was Bowen’s first-ever movie, during which she felt quite uncomfortable with her appearance.

"I really was uncomfortable with my hair in it. Really uncomfortable with it. I remember sort of crying in my trailer saying, 'No one’s gonna see it, it’s okay,'" she recalled.

"I’m like, no one’s going to see it? It’s the only movie my dad has watched over and over again!" Bowen added.

Additionally, Happy Gilmore 2 has currently been filming in New Jersey.