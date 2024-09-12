Paul Walker's daughter wishes late dad on what would've been his 51st birthday

Meadow, 25, frequently honours her late father on her social media

Meadow Walker is paying tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on what would have been his 51st birthday.

On Thursday, September 12, Meadow shared a throwback photo of the father-daughter duo from her childhood, capturing a tender moment as she gazed up at her dad with him smiling down at her.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Meadow wrote in the caption. “I love and miss you so much every day. Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel.”

The model, 25, frequently honours her father on social media, especially on significant dates. Last November, marking the 10th anniversary of Paul’s tragic passing in a car accident in 2013, she shared a nostalgic video of a special birthday surprise she gave him years ago.

In the video, Paul was stunned and overjoyed as Meadow greeted him with a surprise visit, with the actor collapsing onto a bed from the shock before pulling his daughter into a hug.

Ahead of the 10-year milestone, Paul's brother, Cody Walker, spoke to People Magazine, saying the late Fast & Furious star would be “so proud” of Meadow and the woman she’s become.

Cody further noted how Meadow, who founded the Paul Walker Foundation in honour of her father’s love for the ocean, has “grabbed the torch” and continues his legacy.