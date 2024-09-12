Chappell Roan claps back at rude photographer on VMAs red carpet: Watch

The 'Good Luck Babe' singer went on to win her first VMA for Best New Artist

Chappell Roan doesn’t hold back when it comes to her boundaries.



While walking the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11, the Good Luck Babe singer called out a photographer who yelled "shut the f*** up" on the step-and-repeat.

In a video shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter), the 26-year-old pop star didn’t hesitate to fire back. "You shut the f*** up," Roan snapped, pointing directly at the heckler. After stepping away to have her outfit adjusted, she delivered one final warning: "Don't. Not me, b***h!"

Roan’s quick comeback was met with cheers from other attendees, with one person even shouting, "You tell 'em, girl!"

Further down the carpet, the Hot 2 Go hitmaker spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the incident, admitting the red carpet can be intimidating.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she said. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that,” Roan explained.

Later that evening, Roan went on to win her first VMA for Best New Artist.