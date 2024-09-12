Halle Berry shares her two cents on getting older

Halle Berry addresses ageing in women

Halle Berry has recently shared her thoughts on getting older as she will turn 60 in two years.



In a new interview with Marie Claire, the X-Men actress reflected on ageing, saying “women get defined by age more than men”.

“Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth,” said the 58-year-old.

Halle stated, “As women, we get defined by it way more than men do and sometimes it can debilitate us. It can trick us into thinking what we're supposed to do.”

The Cat Woman actress believed that having “everybody looking” at her “has always been a hollow win” because it has nothing to do with her career.

The former Bond Girl noted, “When [my beauty] starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting.”

“The movies that I've been a part of, the acting accolades I've garnered over the years, my charity work,” she continued.

Halle added, “I do take ownership over those things that I've worked really hard at, and if somebody finds value in those things that lights me up.”

Meanwhile, on her personal front, Halle, who split from Olivier Martinez in 2016, revealed earlier this month that she had spent $200k trying to “work with” ex Olivier on co-parenting their son amid custody row.