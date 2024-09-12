Hailey Bieber enjoys first post-baby public outing

Hailey Bieber steps out with Kylie Jenner three weeks after giving birth to Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber was spotted enjoying her first night out with her gal pal since welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

According to E! News, the Rhode Mogul was out in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner for a dinner date at Il Segreto Ristorante earlier this week.

For the Monday, September 9, outing, Hailey, 27, donned a Prada barn jacket paired with white ankle socks and red Jill Sander ballerina flats.

Her blonde tresses were pulled back in her signature sleek bun. She complemented her low-key ensemble with a leopard-print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag.

As for the Kylie Cosmetic founder, she sported a casual look for the dinner date with her model friend.

She opted to wear a coordinating black tank top and jeans. The Kardashians star styled her dark locks in a messy bun and accessorised her outfit with a tan Bottega Veneta purse.

Their Monday sighting marked Hailey's first time making a public appearance following her and Justin's August 22 announcement of the baby boy’s birth.

Though the Baby hitmaker’s wife provided ample glimpses into her new life as a mother of one on social media but has not appeared in public until now.